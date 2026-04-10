Larkin's hat trick, Seider's career night lead Red Wings to crucial win over Flyers

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin had three goals and an assist as the Detroit Red Wings kept their playoff chances alive with a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Moritz Seider had a career-high five points with a goal and four assists while Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists.

The win gives the Red Wings 91 points with three games left. They trail the Ottawa Senators by three points for the second Eastern Conference wildcard, and the Senators hold the regulation-wins tiebreaker.

The Flyers, who had won three straight, are still on 92 points, one ahead of the New York Islanders for third place in the Metro.

Porter Martone had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia and has six points, including four assists, in his first six NHL games.

Alex DeBrincat put the Red Wings ahead with a power-play goal at 2:29 of the first period. DeBrincat took a pass from Lucas Raymond in front of the net and flipped a back-hand shot over the goalie's right shoulder for his 40th goal. He's the first Red Wing with a 40-goal season since Marian Hossa did it in 2008-09.

Martone helped the Flyers tie the game at 13:24, firing a low shot that Christian Dvorak deflected past John Gibson.

Detroit went on a 5-on-3 power play in the first 30 seconds of the second period and Seider made it 2-1 at 32 seconds, blowing a slap shot past Dan Vladar for his 10th goal of the season.

Larkin then made it 3-1 at 1:50, taking a pass from Kane and beating Vladar with a wrist shot from the low slot.

The Red Wings gave Philadelphia a chance to get back into the game, taking a pair of penalties that allowed the Flyers 28 seconds of their own 5-on-3 advantage.

Detroit, though, killed the first penalty before Larkin scored a shorthanded goal to make it 4-1 at 4:56 - his third point of the period. That brought Samuel Ersson into the game to replace Vladar, who made four saves on eight shots.

Martone pulled the Flyers within 4-2 at 9:25 with a power-play goal.

Moments later, Gibson left the game for Cam Talbot, possibly due to a collision with Owen Tippett early in the period.

Luke Glendening finished the scoring against his former team at 18:09.

Up next

Flyers: Visit Winnipeg on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host New Jersey on Saturday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

