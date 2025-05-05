Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby to open state-of-the-art sports facility in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby will open a state-of-the-art sports facility in Lapeer, SMITH Arenas announced on Monday.

Crosby was born in Lapeer before moving to Texas as a child, and has partnered with SMITH Arenas to open the multi-sport facility in Lapeer.

According to SMITH, the facility will accommodate a wide range of sports and will include full-size turf fields for football, soccer and lacrosse, plus courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. There will also be a workout area, speed and agility zone, a cafe and more.

There will also be golf simulators for people to have year-round access to golf in Michigan's weather.

The organization also said there will be specialized programming for people dealing with addiction, plus counseling and community outreach as they focus on mental health and recovery support.

“Coming back to Lapeer and investing in the community that shaped me is a dream come true,” Crosby said in a statement. “This facility is about more than sports — it’s about providing this community additional opportunity, support, health, and healing. As someone who has faced addiction, I know how important support and safe spaces are. That’s why we’re creating a place that champions both physical and mental wellness. Lapeer made me who I am, and now it’s time to give others the same shot I had. I couldn’t imagine doing this anywhere else.”

“This is more than a building — it’s a hub for growth, connection, and pride,” said Mark Smith, the CEO of SMITH Arenas. “By working with Maxx, we’re not only supporting future athletes but enriching the daily lives of Lapeer’s residents. Facilities like this bring people together and raise the bar for what a community can offer — physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

More details about the facility are expected to be announced in the coming months.