LEADING OFF: Miguel Cabrera needs one hit for 3,000

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera's 502 home runs and 2,999 hits are shown at Comerica Park in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Detroit, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
MIGGY’S MILESTONE

Tigers star Miguel Cabrera needs one more hit for 3,000 in his career, and will try to reach the mark at Comerica Park.

Cabrera added three more hits to his total Wednesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. With fans standing and cheering while hoping to see history, he struck out in his final at-bat.

Cabrera is on deck to become the 33rd major leaguer with 3,000 hits, and the first player from Venezuela to achieve the feat.

The 39-year-old Cabrera gets his next chance when Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery faces Detroit in an afternoon matchup.

