Lee's pinch-hit single in 10th sends Tigers past Giants 3-1 after Melton and Webb duel on mound

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hao-Yu Lee drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning with a pinch-hit single and the Detroit Tigers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Sunday in the rubber game of their series.

Spencer Torkelson singled off Sam Hentges (1-4) after Lee's base hit scored automatic runner Riley Greene for a 2-1 lead. Max Clark’s groundout added an insurance run.

Kenley Jansen (3-4) struck out the side in the ninth for the win. Tyler Holton pitched a perfect 10th for his second save as the Tigers finished 7-2 on a three-city trip to the West Coast.

Detroit starter Troy Melton allowed an unearned run on four hits and a walk over six-plus innings, striking out five. The right-hander hasn’t permitted an earned run in his last 20 innings. Melton has given up two runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 starts this season.

Logan Webb yielded one run on four hits and a walk over eight innings for the Giants, throwing 100 pitches.

Willy Adames and Rafael Devers singled to start the fourth against Melton, putting runners at the corners. Osleivis Basabe struck out looking and Adames was thrown out at home by right fielder Zach McKinstry trying to score on Drew Gilbert's flyout, keeping it scoreless.

McKinstry and Kevin McGonigle singled to begin the sixth against Webb to put runners on first and third. McKinstry scored on Gleyber Torres' double-play grounder for a 1-0 lead.

Devers led off the seventh with a single, chasing Melton in favor of Kyle Finnegan. Basabe reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and took an extra base on a throwing error by catcher Eduardo Valencia. Gilbert followed with an infield single to tie it 1-all.

Detroit reliever Drew Sommers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Devers hit into a double play.

