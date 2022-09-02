Watch Now
Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week features Oxford home opener against Birmingham Groves

Oxford, playing its first home game since the November 2021 shooting, faces Birmingham Groves in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. Brad Galli reports from Oxford High School.
Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 18:46:13-04

(WXYZ) — Oxford, in its first home game since the November 2021 school shooting, will face Birmingham Groves Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

The school, which plans to hold a 22-minute pregame ceremony paying tribute to the victims of the shooting, says it's expecting 7,000 spectators Friday night.

The Wildcats opened their season with a 34-7 loss to Romeo on August 25. The Falcons beat North Farmington 34-19 in their season opener the same night.

Watch more in the video player above, then watch 7 Action News Friday night at 11 p.m. for highlights and postgame reaction.

