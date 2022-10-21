Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week features 'Warriors for Warriors' Night

(WXYZ) — The final Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week of the 2022 regular season features Walled Lake Western hosting Walled Lake Central on its annual 'Warriors for Warriors' night.

'Warriors for Warriors', which began in 2011, raises money for various cancer initiatives.

The Warriors enter Week 9 of the season 7-1, including back-to-back wins over Waterford Mott and Waterford Kettering. The Vikings (3-5) also enter off back-to-back wins, beating Cranbrook-Kingswood and Walled Lake Northern.

Watch a preview in the video player above and watch highlights & postgame reaction on 7 Action News at 11.