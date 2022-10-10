Watch Now
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) before an NHL preseason hockey game against the Florida Panthers Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 8:32 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 20:32:10-04

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.

The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.

“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press earlier Sunday the league had launched an investigation. Daly added the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media.

Cole’s agent did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Cole is a 33-year-old veteran playing with his seventh organization.

