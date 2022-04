(WXYZ) — Limited tickets remain for next Tuesday's Detroit City Football Club match against the MLS' Columbus Crew.

According to DCFC, only VIP, Rouge and general admission sections are available.

GA tickets start at $12, Rouge tickets start at $17 and VIP tickets are $50 each.

DCFC will host the Crew on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer's national championship.

Tickets are available here