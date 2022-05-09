Limited tickets remain for Detroit City FC in U.S. Open Cup round of 32

(WXYZ) — If you want to see Detroit City FC in the round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, you better get tickets quickly. Limited tickets remain for the match on Tuesday and several areas are sold out.

According to DCFC, only rouge admission and city admission have tickets available. Gold admission and Tullamore Dew VIP admission are sold out for the match.

Le Rouge will take on Louisville City FC in the round of 32 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. from Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

This is the deepest Le Rouge has made it in the U.S. Open Up, and it comes after the upset win over MLS' Columbus Crew at Keyworth Stadium last month.

Over the weekend, DCFC suffered its first loss in nearly two months, losing 3-1 on the road to FC Tulsa on Saturday night.

This week, Le Rouge will also celebrate its 10th anniversary. The club was founded in 2012 and over those 10 years has grown from an amateur team playing at Cass Tech High School to a professional team in the second division of pro soccer in the U.S.