Lineup set for 2022 Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State

(WXYZ) — The 2022 Prep Kickoff Classic is scheduled to feature six games over three days at Wayne State University's Tom Adams Field.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

4:00 p.m. - Brother Rice vs. Macomb Dakota

7:00 p.m. - Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. West Bloomfield

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

4:00 p.m. - Allen Park vs. Wyandotte Roosevelt

7:00 p.m. - Belleville vs. Novi

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

1:00 p.m. - Dexter vs. Grosse Pointe South

4:00 p.m. - River Rouge vs. Cedar Springs

The Detroit Sports Commission says tickets will be available online at a later date, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting each school. One ticket is valid for both games on that particular day.