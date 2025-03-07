Lions agree to contract extension for linebacker Derrick Barnes, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Linebacker Derrick Barnes has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per NFL Network, Barnes can earn up to $25.5 million over the course of the next three seasons, with $16 million being fully guaranteed on signing.

Barnes is recovering from a torn PCL and MCL in his right knee. It's unclear whether or not the Purdue alum will be available for the start of the 2025 season.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Lions in 2021 — the first draft run by general manager Brad Holmes — Barnes has appeared in 51 games across four seasons, racking up 205 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks in that time. His most memorable play as a Lion came in the divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he made the key interception to help the Lions earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

