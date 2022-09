(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, tight end TJ Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, and running back D'Andre Swift as questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

All four players were limited participants in practice Friday. Hutchinson (thigh) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Guard Jonah Jackson (finger) and defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist) have been ruled out.