Lions announce 2021 season schedule

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions announced their 2021 season schedule on Wednesday night.

PRESEASON

Date TBA - vs. Buffalo

Date TBA - at Pittsburgh

Date TBA - vs. Indianapolis

REGULAR SEASON

Sunday, September 12 - vs. San Francisco (1:00, FOX)

Monday, September 20 - at Green Bay (8:15, ESPN)

Sunday, September 26 - vs. Baltimore (1:00, CBS)

Sunday, October 3 - at Chicago (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, October 10 - at Minnesota (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, October 17 - vs. Cincinnati (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, October 24 - at Los Angeles Rams (4:05, FOX)

Sunday, October 31 - vs. Philadelphia (1:00, FOX)

BYE WEEK

Sunday, November 14 - at Pittsburgh (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, November 21 - at Cleveland (1:00, FOX)

Thursday, November 25 - vs. Chicago (12:30, FOX)

Sunday, December 5 - vs. Minnesota (1:00, CBS)

Sunday, December 12 - at Denver (4:05, FOX)

Sunday, December 19 - vs. Arizona (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, December 26 - at Atlanta (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, January 2 - at Seattle (4:25, FOX)

Sunday, January 9 - vs. Green Bay (1:00, FOX)