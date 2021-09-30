Lions' Anthony Lynn downplays USC rumors: focus 'one million percent right here'

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn downplayed rumors Thursday about being a potential candidate for USC's vacant head coaching position.

“I’m surprised that was the fourth question," Lynn said during his press conference. "I was waiting on that one. My sister graduated from USC. Half of my family is in California. A lot of guys I’ve played with went to USC. So, of course those guys have talked to me and that’s flattering, but to be honest with you, I’m surprised something like this even went public. No, I haven’t spoken with USC at all."

USC fired head coach Clay Helton September 13 following an 0-2 start.

Lynn has spent his entire coaching career in the NFL, including four years as Los Angeles Chargers head coach before coming to Detroit.

"My focus is one million percent right here with the Detroit Lions," said Lynn. "I love what (head coach Dan) Campbell and (Lions GM) Brad Holmes are doing, the Ford Family, I love the grit in our players, hell, I love this fanbase. We want to win for these people and we’re going to build a consistent winner here, but this is where my focus is right now.”

Lynn continued downplaying any speculation about his future when answering subsequent questions.

“Right now I just want to be a successful coordinator.”