Lions approach season opener against Rams as "business as usual"

The hype in the Rams' last visit to Detroit was unmatched. It was the return of Matthew Stafford, a playoff game for Detroit, and all anybody talked about. But this time around, that hype has faded and that's a good thing.

Aidan Hutchinson assessed that it is a sign of the times and where the Lions have progressed, but that doesn't change their identity.

"We still play like we have boxes unchecked," said Hutchinson.

Of course, some of that narrative is hyped up by the media's storylines, and Jared Goff explained as such.

"It feels like the first game of the season for us and against a really good opponent and at home in front of our own fans and it’ll be a lot of fun," said Goff about the atmosphere at Ford Field. He later continued to say, "we’ve been through the highs and the lows with them, so to be in a place now where they’re so supportive and obviously are so loud at games and changing games for us, it’s certainly a lot of fun to play for. Hope to see it continue to grow.”

That support will grow with this Lions team maintaining growth seen from last season and expanding even more on what they've been able to do in the NFL. The Lions offense was one of the more productive units in the entire league and the best part is: they've got their coordinator back and newly extended their quarterback, leading receiver, and leading offensive lineman.

"I think that’s where Ben's done a great job every year now, is innovating, being creative, doing things maybe that haven’t necessarily been done before or we haven’t seen on film but trying it just for sake of trying it and for the sake of, he thinks it’s a good idea," said Goff. "Sometimes it works at practice, sometimes it doesn’t, we shelf it and try it again later, but that creativity and that innovation is so important to stay on the cutting edge.”

The Lions will open against the Rams at Ford Field on Sunday Night Football.