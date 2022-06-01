Lions award Denby High School football with $26,000

As part of their "Touchdown in your Town" grant program, the Detroit Lions donated $26,000 to Detroit's Denby High School football.

The Detroit Lions, in partnership with Kroger, surprised both the Madison High School and Denby High School football programs with grants from the Detroit Lions Foundation that can be used to purchase apparel, uniforms, cleats, practice equipment, weight room equipment, and a scoreboard. The team will also be receiving a $2,000 chocolate milk grant from the United Dairy Industry of Michigan.

"As a player, you want to be better and play against the highest of the competition to see where you're at. So we want to play against the big schools and the big names, but we needed the donation to help us out," said Denby junior Kenron Davis.

As part of the surprise, Lions tight end Shane Zylstra and long snapper Scott Daly delivered the checks to the Denby football team, along with the Lions team mascot and cheerleaders.

"Despite their multitude of barriers, hardships, family issues, and trauma that exist, they still show up everyday committed to being better than they were the day before, on and off the field," said Denby head coach Zach Carr.

The Detroit Lions Foundation and Kroger are entering their fourth year of providing support to high school football programs across the State of Michigan through the Touchdown in Your Town program.