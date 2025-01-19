Lions CB Amik Robertson injures elbow on Commanders' 2nd snap

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson suffered an elbow injury on the Washington Commanders' second snap and walked off the field in tears in Saturday night's divisional playoff game.

Robertson was ruled out for the game. He was hurt tackling receiver Terry McLaurin.

The injury created another challenge for a short-handed defense as it tried to contain rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Robertson played well in Detroit's previous game, slowing down Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.