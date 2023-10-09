Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley reportedly tears ACL in first game back

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley reported tore his right ACL in his first game this season following a torn ACL he suffered last season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Moseley will be out for the season, and only played two plays in the game on Sunday against the Carolina Pantherse.

Moseley tore his left ACL in week 5 against the Panthers last season when he played for the San Francisco 49ers.

He was out for almost a full year – 364 days – before he returned on Sunday with the Lions. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit in the offseason. He underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee this summer and suffered a hamstring issue.

Detroit is still dealing with injuries as the season continues. RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown were both out on Sunday.