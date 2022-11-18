Watch Now
Lions' Charles Harris and Josh Paschal out, four questionable vs. Giants

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled defensive linemen Charles Harris and Josh Paschal out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Harris (groin) was not listed on Detroit's practice report Wednesday, then was limited Thursday and did not practice Friday. Paschal (knee) did not practice this week.

"(Paschal's) gotten a little bit better every day, but there again, it’s kind of wait and see with him," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday.

Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), center Frank Ragnow (foot), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back), and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) are all listed as questionable.

"(Ragnow) took the boot off both feet today," Campbell said prior to Friday's practice. "He will be out there running around today, so I’m pretty optimistic. For Sunday, I’m pretty optimistic for Frank."

