Lions' Chase Lucas, Derrick Barnes out, Evan Brown doubtful vs. Vikings

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled cornerback Chase Lucas, linebacker Derrick Barnes, and guard Kayode Awosika out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Barnes (knee) and Awosika (ankle) did not practice this week. Lucas (hamstring) did not practice Thursday or Friday after not being listed on the team's report Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle) is doubtful after being a limited participant in practice.

"(Brown's) better than he was last week, and he’s still kind of working through it," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "So it’s tough to say right now."

Cornerbacks Will Harris (hip) and Jeff Okudah (illness), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (illness), and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (illness) are all listed as questionable.