Lions coach Dan Campbell floats idea of holding training camp in West Michigan

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXMI) — For years, the Detroit Lions have practiced and held training camp at their headquarters in Allen Park. But if Lions fans in West Michigan have their way, the team could make a move outside the confines of metro Detroit.

During a press conference Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters he spent the weekend in Grand Rapids attending his daughter's volleyball tournament. He said a number of people asked him questions about the team.

"It was good to get out there, and a lot of good fans out there and almost felt like it was hey, man, don't forget about us, you know, and we don't," Campbell said.

Dan Campbell on a west-side training camp

A reporter followed up on that statement asking if the Lions have considered holding training camp in West Michigan. He said they've had thoughts of hosting part of training camp there.

"I actually thought about it," Campbell said. "A lot of it comes down to logistics of it. Where are we practicing? What's the turf? Like what's the field? So we've thought about it, but that's about as far as it's gone."

Campbell also listed off a few of the memorable questions he received while in Grand Rapids.

"'Does Frank Ragnow really bring an axe into work every day?' 'Yes'," Campbell said. "One was like, 'Hutch, can Hutch really dance in real time?' 'No.'"

"You know, somebody asked me about Alim NcNeill — 'Does he really drink Michelob Light?' I said, 'No.'"

Campbell also mentioned he spent time at Festival of the Arts.

As for his daughter's volleyball team, Campbell said they played their best of the season.

Dan Campbell Full Press Conference June 6, 2023

— WXYZ contributed to this report.