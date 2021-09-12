Watch
Lions' Dan Campbell among seven new NFL coaches making debuts on Sunday

Lon Horwedel/AP
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches during warmups before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 13:23:23-04

The first full Sunday of the NFL season begins with seven new head coaches making debuts with their respective teams. Two games will feature an all-rookie coaching matchup.

Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer gets his first chance at pro football after a long and successful stint as a college coach. He’ll have rookie No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence under center when the Jaguars travel to face the Houston Texans, who also have a new coach in David Culley.

The Eagles and new coach Nick Sirianni hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons, who hired Arthur Smith during the offseason.

The other three head coaches making their debuts in the early games include the Chargers’ Brandon Staley, Lions’ Dan Campbell and Jets’ Robert Saleh.

