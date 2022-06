(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday he doesn't expect first-round draft pick Jameson Williams to be ready for the start of training camp.

Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is recovering from a torn ACL.

"We're gonna do this thing the right way," said Campbell. "And when he's ready, he'll be ready. But no, I don't feel like you'll see him out there day one."

The Lions are scheduled to open training camp in late July.