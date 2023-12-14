Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson cleared to practice. 'Let's get him going ASAP'

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been cleared to start practicing, head coach Dan Campbell announced on Thursday afternoon.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the second week of the season when the Lions lost in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's good news. It's great news," Campbell said. "He's one of the X-Men. he's got these mutant genes because he's healed extremely quickly."

According to Campbell, the defensive back has gotta his strength back and the muscle is secure.

Campbell said that while Gardner-Johnson will not play this weekend against the Denver Broncos, he will be joining the team ASAP.

The plan, according to Campbell, is to get him practicing and get his legs back under him so that he's in game condition.

"This is a credit to him, too," Campbell said. "He's been working. He's been working."