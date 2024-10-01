Lions defense looks to remain strong against Seattle on Monday Night Football

While the Detroit Lions offense gets a lot of the attention and praise, the defense has certainly improved from a year ago.

Through the first few weeks, Detroit is allowing fewer than 300 yards a game, ranking 10th in the NFL.

They are allowing less than 18 points per game, good enough for 9th in the league.

They are also getting to the quarterback a lot. They have 15 QB hits, which is second in the league, behind only Seattle

Last week, we saw this Lions squad go on the road and subdue what can be an explosive Arizona Cardinals offense. QB Kyler Murray was limited to only 207 passing yards and 45 rushing yards, as Arizona compiled only 277 yards all day and 1-9 on third-down conversions.

Monday night will be a bit of a reunion for Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Seahawks head coach Mike Maconald.

Both were at Michigan during the 2021 season as Macdonald served as the defensive coordinator before moving to the same role with the Baltimore Ravens.

While their time together was short, Hutchinson said he helped bring some joy to his game during that season.