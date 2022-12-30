Lions' DeShon Elliott out, Frank Ragnow questionable vs. Bears

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled safety DeShon Elliott and guard Kayode Awosika out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott (shoulder) did not practice this week and Awosika (ankle) did not practice Thursday or Friday after being limited Wednesday.

Center Frank Ragnow (foot) is questionable, as is running back Justin Jackson (hip) and linebacker Josh Woods (biceps). All three were limited in practice Friday.

"Everybody else, we’re pretty good right now," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday.