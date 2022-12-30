Watch Now
Lions' DeShon Elliott out, Frank Ragnow questionable vs. Bears

FILE DeShon Elliott Lions Giants Football
Adam Hunger/AP
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) defends against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 16:43:54-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled safety DeShon Elliott and guard Kayode Awosika out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott (shoulder) did not practice this week and Awosika (ankle) did not practice Thursday or Friday after being limited Wednesday.

Center Frank Ragnow (foot) is questionable, as is running back Justin Jackson (hip) and linebacker Josh Woods (biceps). All three were limited in practice Friday.

"Everybody else, we’re pretty good right now," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday.

