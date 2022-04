With their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas at No. 237.

During his NCAA career, Lucas totaled 223 tackles, 28 pass breakups, and six interceptions. He was also a three-time All-Pac-12 player. Over the 2017-2021 seasons with the Sun Devils, Lucas forced 32 incompletions which was the most in the Pac-12 in that span.

The Lions traded down with the Philadelphia Eagles to add this seventh-round draft pick.