Lions draft Clemson OL Blake Miller with pick No. 17 in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WXYZ) — With the 17th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller.

Miller appeared in 54 games with the Tigers over the last four seasons, including 13 games this past season.

Among 632 qualified tackles on Pro Football Focus, Miller ranked 34th in overall grade (76.8), 33rd in pass blocking grade (81.6) and 60th in run blocking grade (72.4).

The Lions are looking to replace one of their mainstays on the offensive line; after being drafted in 2016 and playing with the team for a decade, tackle Taylor Decker was released by the Lions earlier this spring. Earlier this off-season, Detroit added tackle Larry Borom, a Brother Rice alum and five-year veteran who last played with the Miami Dolphins.

This is the first time the Lions have used a first round pick on an offensive lineman since general manager Brad Holmes selected Penei Sewell with his first draft pick as the Lions general manager in 2021 (No. 7 overall).