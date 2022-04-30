Lions draft Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez in sixth round

The Detroit Lions continue to add to their defense. In the sixth-round of the NFL Draft and with the No. 188 pick, the Lions selected Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Last season, Rodriguez ranked seventh in the FBS with 76 solo tackles (129 total tackles, 15 for loss) and is tied 10th nationally with four forced fumbles in 14 starts. Rodriguez was also named the Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP with 11 tackles, an interception, and two pass breakups in the Cowboys win over Notre Dame.

Rodriguez finished his NCAA career earning All-Big 12 honors in three straight seasons and leaves Oklahoma State with 408 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

This is marks the first time Detroit has chosen a linebacker in the sixth round since taking Jason Glenn in 2001. Rodriguez is also the first defensive player the Lions have selected from Oklahoma State since 1965.

Detroit traded their original sixth-round pick No. 181 to Philadelphia in exchange for pick No. 188 and added a seventh-round pick at No. 237 in the deal.