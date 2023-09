Detroit Lions edge rusher James Houston reportedly has a fractured ankle and could be out for two months.

Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Houston has a fractured ankle and will miss at least 6-8 weeks.

Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said he'll have more texting done Monday to determine if he needs surgery.

The second-year edge rusher had eight sacks last season in just seven games. He had one tackle Sunday before the injury.