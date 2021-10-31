Lions fall to 0-8 after lopsided loss to Darius Slay, Eagles

(WXYZ) — Darius Slay returned a fumble for a touchdown in his return to Detroit and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Lions 44-6 on Sunday.

Avonte Maddox forced the D'Andre Swift fumble that led to Slay's 33-yard return late in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 38-0 lead.

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each ran for a pair of Philadelphia touchdowns.

Detroit rookie Jermar Jefferson scored his first career touchdown on an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Lions' subsequent two-point attempt failed.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-8) has its bye week before visiting Pittsburgh on November 14.