Lions fans express pride, gratitude for historic season despite NFC Championship loss

Detroit Lions fans are still celebrating an incredible season, despite a loss in the NFC Championship to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions became one of the most popular teams in the NFL, won their division for the first time in three decades, won two playoff games and nearly made the Super Bowl in Dan Campbell's third year as head coach.

Between GRIT, One Pride, biting kneecaps and more, fans were celebrating this season no matter what.

We posted a thank-you on Facebook, and hundreds of fans commented thanking the fans.

Here's what some fans said:

Gail Wilton Ford: "Absolutely the best"

Patti Healy Sunquest: "Great job!! You made us proud!!!"

Anna Hoffman: "Still proud of our team."

JoelMichele Fermin: "Great season LIONS! Thank you."

Robin Price Williams: "Still proud of our Lions!!! This is not the end of our journey!!!"

Sharon Mullins: "Great team ,you guys made us so happy this year , can't wait for next year !!"

Melissa Duncan: "I'm not crying but yes I am, a 3 point game. Lions you still make me proud"

Rick LaFave: "The entire state was on their side for the Whole Season. They played with Pride and True Grit. Thank You Detroit Lions for a wonderful season."

Marie Philport: "Yes they did! I’m very proud to be a Detroit Lions fan!!!"

John Bates: "LETS BE PROUD OF OUR LIONS! Sick to my stomach sure, we were truly hoping this was our year, such is sports with the unpredictability. We have to be happy that The Detroit Lions made it this far and a true contending team looking forward into the future."

Ann Marie Bentley: "What a great run for the Lions!!!! So proud, ….. Lions pride."

Rufino Zambrano: "Thanks Dan and team. Go Lion! It was still an awesome season."