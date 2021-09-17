Lions 'Fearsome Foursome' DT Roger Brown dies at 84

(WXYZ) -- Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Roger Brown died Friday at the age of 84.

Brown, a member of Detroit's 'Fearsome Foursome,' along with Alex Karras, Darris McCord, and Sam Williams, spent the first seven seasons (1960-66) of his 10-year NFL career with the Lions.

Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons (1962-66) and was a First Team Associated Press All-Pro selection in 1962 and 1963.

Brown was inducted into the Pride of the Lions in 2018 and was named to Detroit's All-Time Team in 2019. He was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.

“Roger Brown will always hold a special place in our team’s history," Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Ford Hamp said.

"I am happy we were able to induct Roger into the Pride of the Lions in 2018 to ensure that his contributions to the Lions will never be forgotten. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Kay, and the entire Brown family.”