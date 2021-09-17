Watch
Sports

Actions

Lions 'Fearsome Foursome' DT Roger Brown dies at 84

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Roger Brown appears at halftime during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit. The Lions named 39 players to their all-time team. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
FILE Roger Brown
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 16:38:06-04

(WXYZ) -- Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Roger Brown died Friday at the age of 84.

Brown, a member of Detroit's 'Fearsome Foursome,' along with Alex Karras, Darris McCord, and Sam Williams, spent the first seven seasons (1960-66) of his 10-year NFL career with the Lions.

Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons (1962-66) and was a First Team Associated Press All-Pro selection in 1962 and 1963.

Brown was inducted into the Pride of the Lions in 2018 and was named to Detroit's All-Time Team in 2019. He was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.

“Roger Brown will always hold a special place in our team’s history," Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Ford Hamp said.

"I am happy we were able to induct Roger into the Pride of the Lions in 2018 to ensure that his contributions to the Lions will never be forgotten. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Kay, and the entire Brown family.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!