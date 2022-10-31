Lions fire Defensive Backs Coach Aubrey Pleasant, reports say

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have fired Defensive Backs Coach Aubrey Pleasant, according to multiple reports.

Pleasant joined the team with Head Coach Dan Campbell and was let go after the Lions' secondary gave up 382 yards passing and three touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Detroit has the worst defense in the league, and the worst record in the league.

The Lions are giving up an average of 421.3 yards per game and an average of 32.1 points per game.

Pleasant has been in the league for 10 years as a coach and earlier this season, The Athletic named him among the best young coaches in the NFL.