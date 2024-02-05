VIDEO: Lions GM Brad Holmes thanks fans, says 'it's only going to get better

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes spoke to the media on Monday afternoon as part of the end-of-season press conference.

It came just over a week after the Lions' NFC Championship loss to the San Francisco 49ers, ending their season.

Holmes started the press conference by thanking the Lions ownership and head coach Dan Campbell, as well as players.

"That's a special group, special group in that locker room," Campbell said, adding he thought Campbell did a "phenomenal job" getting the team ready every week and navigating adversity.

"I think the world of Dan. He's a special leader, a special coach, and a special human being," he said, also praising the entire coaching staff and the performance staff.

Holmes also talked the Lions fans and the support they provided throughout the season, filling Ford Field, breaking noise records and even traveling on the road.

"I don't think there's any debate, we have the best fan base in the world," Holmes said.

He also told fans that it's only going to get better.

"I don't want anybody to think this was a one-shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened. No, It's real. This is exactly what was supposed to happen," he said. "Every move that me and Dan make, has been made to sustain what we are building."