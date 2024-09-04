Lions hosting drone show above Ford Field ahead of Week 1 match-up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will be hosting a Drone show above Ford Field ahead of their highly-anticipated Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The drone show will be Lions-themed, and pending good weather, is set to happen this Saturday (Sept. 7) at 8:45 p.m., above Ford Field facing downtown. The team said in a post on X that the drones will be launched from John R. Street and East Adams Avenue.

Fans who want to watch the show are asked to stay southeast of Madison Street for the show to operate safely.

This is the first time the Lions have hosted a drone show since the show ahead of the NFC Championship game last winter.

WATCH: Lions hold drone show over Ford Field ahead of NFC Championship

After one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, the Lions kick off the 2024 season against former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The game is set to start at 8:20 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 8) and will be broadcast on NBC as part of Sunday Night Football.