Lions immediately turning the page to Green Bay and another primetime opportunity

(WXYZ) — Dan Campbell said the Lions didn't soak in their first home win of the season after beating Atlanta at Ford Field on Sunday. It was a game he said the defense was outstanding in, but it is also a game in the rear-view mirror as the Lions face a short week to prepare for Green Bay Thursday night.

"I think what we all just have to keep in mind is that really the way we played yesterday collectively is how we have to go in and play this game," said Campbell. "It’s going to take every one of us and man, everybody has got to do their part and it’s never about one person. It’s about everybody, coaches, players and all three phases for us to win. You’ve got to fight for everything you get in this league. It’s too hard to win when you don’t, so we do that then I like our chances out there.”

Campbell wasn't shy to admit that playing at Green Bay in primetime Week 4 does weigh heavily on the calendar and in the locker room. He said there is something special about playing at Lambeau Field and that it doesn't get any better than this.

“Certainly you want these more because they’re for the division and these count. These have a significant impact on being a division winner," said Campbell. "They’re going to run the football, play-action pass. They’re well coached and this will be a heck of a battle, test for us.”

Jameson Williams was able to return to the practice facility Monday while continuing to serve his six-game suspension. Williams is still unable to participate in practice, but he can be in team meetings. Dan Campbell said it was good to have Williams around again and that he is doing well in regard to his hamstring injury.

In other injury news, the Lions offensive line continues to struggle. Tackle Matt Nelson suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and Campbell confirmed Monday that it will require surgery.