Lions' Josh Paschal, Emmanuel Moseley, Khalili Dorsey out, Taylor Decker doubtful vs. Seahawks

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled defensive lineman Josh Paschal and cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Khalil Dorsey out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit also listed offensive tackle Taylor Decker as doubtful.

"I think there’s a chance," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about Decker's potential availability. "I think it’s more of an outside shot."

Paschal (knee), Moseley (knee/hamstring), Dorsey (illness), and Decker (ankle) did not participate in Friday's practice.

"There is a chance (Paschal) could be out for a little bit," said Campbell. "But I don’t feel like this is something to be a season-ending type deal."