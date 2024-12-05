Lions kicker Jake Bates named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November, the league announced on Thursday.

Bates was 8-9 on field goals in the month of November, including going 4-4 from 50+ yards. He had a combined 41 points – including extra points.

One of the highlights came in Detroit's win over the Houston Texans when he hit a 52-yard game-winning field goal to complete the comeback. It was his second game-winning kick this season.

He's the first Lions kicker to win the award since Matt Prater in September 2017. Prater won the award twice and Jason Hanson won the award five times.

Bates is the third straight Lions player to receive NFC Player of the Month honors this season, according to the team. Aidan Hutchinson was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September and Jared Goff was named Offensive Player of the Month in Octboer.