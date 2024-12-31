Watch Now
Lions kicker Jake Bates sets new single-season franchise record for points scored

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) follows through on a field goal attempt during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates set a single-season franchise record for points scored in the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

With two field goals and four extra points made, Bates now has 135 points this season for the Lions – surpassing Jason Hanson – who set the record in 20212 with 134 points.

Bates was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November and was 8-9 for field goals with a combined 41 points in November - including extra points.

He has two game-winning field goals for the team this season.

