Lions kicker Jake Bates sets new single-season franchise record for points scored

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates set a single-season franchise record for points scored in the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

With two field goals and four extra points made, Bates now has 135 points this season for the Lions – surpassing Jason Hanson – who set the record in 20212 with 134 points.

Bates was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November and was 8-9 for field goals with a combined 41 points in November - including extra points.

He has two game-winning field goals for the team this season.