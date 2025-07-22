Lions LB Alex Anzalone disappointed with contract situation, but 'I want to retire a Lion'

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone spoke to the media during Training Camp on Tuesday about his contract situation with the team.

The 30-year-old, who has been a captain for the Lions, is in his final year of his deal with the team and wants a new contract.

"I want to retire a Lion. I want that opportunity. That's how I feel," Anzalone said.

Anzalone is not practicing with the Lions as Training Camp begins as he said he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

"I'm just taking this day-to-day right now," he said.

He also told the media he's surprised talks have taken this long, but he will not miss games.

When asked why he reported to camp, he said it's all relative, but, "I'm in a situation where I thought about it, and it's for my own personal goals and what I want for the team, I just didn't think I was the best scenario."