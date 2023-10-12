Lions LB Alex Anzalone says his parents are headed home safely from Israel

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone said his parents are headed home from Israel safely amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Anzalone tweeted the update on Thursday morning, saying, "Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good."

His parents were among about 50 people from a Naples, Florida-based church that were on an overseas tour in Israel when the war broke out. Thousands of people have been killed in Israel and Gaza as the war has reached its sixth day.

On Wednesday, Frst Naples Communications Pastor Andy Wells said the church made contact with Pastor Alan Brumback, who is also on the overseas tour, on Wednesday.

“He continues to communicate that the entire team is doing well and in good spirits," Wells said. “As of now, their return flight is on schedule. Our prayer is that they are able to return on their regularly scheduled flight and be back to us soon.”

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night.

“I don’t want to elaborate on anything, but he felt they were safe,” Campbell said Wednesday. "It’s just finding a way out.

“I know it’s not easy, and I know it weighs on him heavy. That’s a tough deal out there.”