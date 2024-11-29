Watch Now
Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez tears ACL, will miss the rest of the season, report says

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) drops into coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Lions defeated the Colts 24-6. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez tore his ACL in the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears, according NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

It's the latest injury to hit the Lions defense, and he's the fourth linebacker to have an injury this season, following Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Rodriguez has 43 combined tackles and two sacks this season in six starts and 10 games.

