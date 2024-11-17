Lions Linebacker Alex Anzalone out 6-8 weeks after breaking forearm, Dan Campbell says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will be without linebacker Alex Anzalone for the next 6-8 weeks after the defender broke his forearm in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Head Coach Dan Campbell told the media after the victory.

Anzalone has been one of the Lions' captains since coming to Detroit in 2021. He's appeared in 55 games for the Lions over the past four seasons, and in eight games this season, Anzalone has made 51 tackles, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, four passes defensed and 1.0 sacks, all while handling a lot of the communication for the defense.

Anzalone isn't the only Lions linebacker recovering from injuries. The Lions have been without Derrick Barnes for almost two months now, after undergoing surgery to repair MCL and PCL tears. It's unclear when Barnes will be able to return to the field for Detroit.

After Sunday's 52-6 win, the Lions improve to 9-1, their best record through 10 games since 1934. They head to Indianapolis to take on Anthony Richardson and the Colts a week from today.

