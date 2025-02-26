Lions linebacker DaRon Gilbert goes back to Brother Rice, gifts jersey to school

(WXYZ) — Lions linebacker DaRon Gilbert went back to his alma mater, Brother Rice, this week. Gilbert spoke to the entire student body, then spent time talking to groups of students.

The 23-year-old gifted his Lions jersey to the school, where it will be on display for students to see.

Gilbert went undrafted out of Northern Illinois in 2024, but signed with Detroit before training camp. He suffered an injury in August, and was let go, but the team brought him back in December. He spent time on the practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team following the season.