Lions looking for receivers and cornerbacks in free agency

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes First Day at Allen Park. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Brad Holmes
Posted at 8:46 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 20:46:39-05

DETROIT LIONS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones, WR Mohamed Sanu, DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jarrad Davis, PR Jamal Agnew, RB Adrian Peterson, WR Danny Amendola, OG Oday Aboushi, DE Everson Griffen, K Matt Prater, S Duron Harmon, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB Reggie Ragland, CB Tony McRae.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None.

NEEDS: Finding help at receiver and cornerback are the top priorities. First-year general manager Brad Holmes sent another message that the team is rebuilding when the franchise tag was not used to retain Golladay. Golladay led the NFL in touchdowns in 2019 before injuries stunted his production last season. Jones and Sanu are also veteran receivers from last year’s team on the market. Detroit invested the No. 3 pick overall last year in Ohio Sate CB Jeff Okudah and he had a shaky, injury-shortened season. The Lions have voids at every position group on defense after having one of the worst units statistically in NFL history.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9.5 million.

