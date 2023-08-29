Watch Now
Lions make cuts, trim down to 53-man roster ahead of season start

Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, left, and general manager Brad Holmes talk during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 6:55 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 18:55:22-04

Dan Campbell called it the worst time of the year for him and General Manager Brad Holmes, as they had to make tough decisions cutting the training camp roster down to 53 players. While the choice to make were challenging, Campbell also said they're in a better position than they were last year with more talent to choose from.

The following moves were made:

PLACED ON RESERVE/NFI

  • QB Hendon Hooker

PASSED PHYSICAL

  • CB Emmanuel Moseley

PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED

  • WR Jameson Williams

PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED

  • QB Nate Sudfeld

WAIVED WITH AN INJURY SETTLEMENT

  • WR Chase Cota

WAIVED/INJURED

  • RB Jermar Jefferson

RELEASED

  • TE Darrell Daniels
  • RB Craig Reynolds
  • RB Benny Snell

WAIVED

  • WR Maurice Alexander
  • G Kayode Awosika
  • S Brady Breeze
  • C Brad Cecil
  • WR Dylan Drummond
  • DL Cory Durden
  • T Connor Galvin
  • S Brandon Joseph
  • CB Chase Lucas
  • QB Adrian Martinez
  • LB Trevor Nowaske
  • T Max Pircher
  • K Parker Romo
  • DL Chris Smith
  • T Ryan Swoboda
  • CB Starling Thomas V

