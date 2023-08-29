Lions make cuts, trim down to 53-man roster ahead of season start

Dan Campbell called it the worst time of the year for him and General Manager Brad Holmes, as they had to make tough decisions cutting the training camp roster down to 53 players. While the choice to make were challenging, Campbell also said they're in a better position than they were last year with more talent to choose from.

The following moves were made:

PLACED ON RESERVE/NFI



QB Hendon Hooker

PASSED PHYSICAL



CB Emmanuel Moseley

PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED



WR Jameson Williams

PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED



QB Nate Sudfeld

WAIVED WITH AN INJURY SETTLEMENT



WR Chase Cota

WAIVED/INJURED



RB Jermar Jefferson

RELEASED



TE Darrell Daniels

RB Craig Reynolds

RB Benny Snell

WAIVED

