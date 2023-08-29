Lions make cuts, trim down to 53-man roster ahead of season start

Dan Campbell called it the worst time of the year for him and General Manager Brad Holmes, as they had to make tough decisions cutting the training camp roster down to 53 players. While the choice to make were challenging, Campbell also said they're in a better position than they were last year with more talent to choose from.
The following moves were made:
PLACED ON RESERVE/NFI
- QB Hendon Hooker
PASSED PHYSICAL
- CB Emmanuel Moseley
PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED
- WR Jameson Williams
PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED
- QB Nate Sudfeld
WAIVED WITH AN INJURY SETTLEMENT
- WR Chase Cota
WAIVED/INJURED
- RB Jermar Jefferson
RELEASED
- TE Darrell Daniels
- RB Craig Reynolds
- RB Benny Snell
WAIVED
- WR Maurice Alexander
- G Kayode Awosika
- S Brady Breeze
- C Brad Cecil
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Cory Durden
- T Connor Galvin
- S Brandon Joseph
- CB Chase Lucas
- QB Adrian Martinez
- LB Trevor Nowaske
- T Max Pircher
- K Parker Romo
- DL Chris Smith
- T Ryan Swoboda
- CB Starling Thomas V