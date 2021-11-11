Lions OC Anthony Lynn: 'Would be awesome' if Taylor Decker plays Sunday vs. Steelers

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said Thursday "it would be awesome" if tackle Taylor Decker is able to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I think he’s one of the best left tackles in the game if you ask me based on what I’ve seen so far," said Lynn. "And to have him back on the field, that would help a lot.”

The Lions placed Decker on injured reserve in September following a finger injury. He has yet to appear in a 2021 regular season game.

Decker was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday on Detroit's practice report.

“I thought he looked good (in practice Wednesday)," Lynn said prior to Thursday's practice. "I think today we’ll give him a little more work and see how he holds up. He hasn’t played football this year yet. I think that he can go in and maybe play all four quarters, maybe a little aggressive. I’m hoping that he can get on the football field this weekend and help us.”