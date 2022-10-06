Lions OC Ben Johnson about facing Patriots: "when you think they're going to zig, they zag"

After operating under Matt Patricia for some time, the Lions have some familiarity with the 'Patriot Way.' However, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledges the difficulty of that saying "when you think they're going to zig, they zag."

Johnson spent years in Miami and would face the Patriots regularly, but still says Bill Belichick's teams are difficult to play and plan against, even if you do have an idea of how their defense operates. Johnson admits that having Patricia run the Lions for a few seasons has given them some experience into understanding 'the Patriot way' and that those involved with the previous regime do have some knowledge of how New England is run.

However, Johnson made it clear that his first goal and order of business has less to do with the Patriots, but everything to do with his team, particularly his offense.

"The number one goal for us is to win games and we haven't done that," said Johnson. "At the end of the day we need to find ways to win the game."

The Lions are 1-3, despite leading the NFL in multiple statistical categories. This most crucially has to do with how well Jared Goff has been playing. Dan Campbell said he is playing at a very high level and Johnson would agree. However, Johnson was quick to add that Goff is always looking at ways to improve and there are certainly room for that. Most recently, Goff threw an interception against Seattle in a game the Lions lost 48-45.

"There are some decisions that he would like to have back right now," said Johnson. "He's getting better. He really is. We'll keep pushing the envelope."

Something coming out of Allen Park since the offseason is positives about the relationship between Goff and Johnson. Whatever working relationship they have- it's certainly working with room to improve and grow.

"We have a great relationship," said Johnson. "I feel like we challenge each other on a daily basis. We both have been very receptive. Going into the game, I think he feels really good about what we're calling."