Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson staying with Detroit, reports say

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has informed the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders that he will stay with Detroit, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

Johnson, who was one of the hottest names for coaching vacancies over the past two seasons, wants to win a Super Bowl with Detroit.

Johnson is also a finalist for the AP Assistant Coordinator of the Year.

He’s regarded as one of the best and most creative offensive coordinators in the league and has worked to transform the Lions offense into one of the best in the league.

Last season, Detroit ranked third in the NFL, averaging nearly 395 yards of offense per game.

Detroit had a chance to make its first-ever Super Bowl, but lost in the NFC Championship this past weekend to the San Francisco 49ers. They’ll likely be a favorite to make it back to the NFC Championship next season.

